Fawad Alam questions Tayyab Tahir’s exclusion from PSL

LAHORE: Veteran cricketer Fawad Alam has raised questions over the exclusion of middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), particularly from Multan Sultans, captained by Mohammad Rizwan.

Speaking on a sports talk show, Fawad criticized the team management and captain Mohammad Rizwan, pointing out a contradiction in the selection process. He questioned why Tayyab Tahir, who is regularly selected for the national team, is not part of any PSL squad.

“Tayyab Tahir is playing for the Pakistan national team and is part of Rizwan’s squad, yet he doesn’t feature in the PSL under Rizwan’s own captaincy. What’s wrong?” Fawad remarked.

He further questioned the logic behind excluding a national player from domestic franchise cricket.

Fawad Alam expressed concerns over the selection process, suggesting that external pressures or non-merit-based decisions might be influencing team selections. “Either Tayyab’s inclusion in the national team is unjustified, or his exclusion from the PSL is. Both can’t be right,” he argued.

Criticizing the selectors, Fawad said, “If a player isn’t deemed fit to play in the PSL, how does he make it into the national squad? Are the selectors making decisions under pressure? There’s no justification for this.”

