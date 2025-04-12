Karachi Kings’ Talent Hunt Prodigy Fawad Ali Set for HBL PSL Debut

Fast bowler Fawad Ali, discovered through the Karachi Kings Talent Hunt Program, is set to make his HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut today as part of Karachi Kings’ Playing XI against Multan Sultans. Hailing from Swat Valley, the 22-year-old pacer’s journey from grassroots cricket to the PSL spotlight embodies the franchise’s commitment to unearthing and nurturing local talent.

Fawad Ali was first identified during the Karachi Kings Talent Hunt Program in Swat Valley in 2023. Since then, he has undergone rigorous training at the Karachi Academy under the mentorship of the franchise’s coaching staff. His inclusion in the squad marks a milestone for the Kings’ developmental ecosystem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

The rising star was also part of the Karachi Kings squad last season as a replacement for Tim Seifert, who was unavailable due to national team commitments. Following his consistent progress, Fawad was formally drafted into the team’s Emerging Category during the HBL PSL 2025 Players Draft held in January.

Fawad Ali will take the field today at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, as the Kings begin their HBL PSL 10 campaign against Multan Sultans.