Fawad Chaudhary’s name removed from ECL, court informed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a contempt of court petition, after former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s name was officially removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The court, presided over by Justice Inam Amin Minhas, was informed by Deputy Attorney General Faisal Irfan during the hearing that the government had complied with its earlier directive to remove former lawmaker’s travel restrictions.

Fawad, accompanied by his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, appeared before the court and expressed gratitude, stating, “Thank you very much to the court.”

During the hearing, Faisal Chaudhry humorously remarked to Justice Minhas, “Coming to you benefits us,” to which Fawad Chaudhry added, “You know where we’re going—we’re here to do opposition.”

Yesterday in land acquisition case, an Anti-Corruption Court in Rawalpindi issued bailable arrest warrants for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

As per details, special Judge Anti-Corruption Khawar Rashid ordered Chaudhry’s arrest, directing authorities to present him before the court by June 30.

Imran Khan – Latest news

The case, filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), pertains to allegations of illegal land acquisition for a private housing society in Jhelum’s Dina area along GT Road.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who left the party in May 2023, is accused of misusing authority and facilitating the transfer of public land for the housing society, as per a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by ACE in April.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) severed ties with Fawad, following directives from the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

According to details, Barrister Gohar met with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail where they discussed the country’s political situation, party affairs, and future plans.