Never intended to leave PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: In a recent statement, Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his eagerness to rejoin Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserting that he never intended to leave the party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry mentioned his meetings with PTI founder in jail, stated that Intezar Panjutha had conveyed a message to PTI founder, requesting a meeting.

He expressed concern over the Junaid Akbar’s resignation from the party stating, “A valuable person Junaid Akbar resigned from the party which, and senior politicians like Parvaiz Elahi, Shah Mehmood, and Asad Qaisar can potentially stand the party on its feet”.

For PTI friends: pic.twitter.com/CuRX2DYcBr — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 30, 2024

He strongly criticised the current leadership of PTI, stating that “There is not a 1 percent chance that the current party leadership can ‘bring PTI founder out of jail’ as they are lack of political strategy and capacity,”

In his statements, Chaudhry also emphasized the need for accurate information to be provided to the party’s founder, pointing out that current party leaders might not be providing correct details.

He questioned the timing of the party’s calls for protests, suggesting that such decisions should have been made promptly following the mandate.

Chaudhry called for the creation of a Grand Position Alliance, stating that forming such a coalition would require significant time and effort. He stressed the importance of unity and accurate decision-making within the party to ensure its success and stability.