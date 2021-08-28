World should not wait for Afghanistan’s failure: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the world should not isolate Afghanistan and wait for their failure, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whatever administrative and financial aid could be provided must be given to Afghanistan rather than isolating them and waiting for their failure,” he said while speaking to media in Karachi.

He said that Pakistan is keeping a close look at the developing situation in Afghanistan and is providing every support in evacuations from the neighbouring country.

“The world should consider the threats posed by an unstable Afghanistan,” he said and added that the situation could have been far different if Pakistan’s suggestions on the issue were heard previously.

The information minister said that the entire world is now praising Pakistan’s support in evacuations from Afghanistan and should recognize that future decisions should be made through wisdom rather than the use of power.

“TTP is getting funding from India and their operations were not possible without the foreign support,” he said in response to a query.

Speaking on the economy, Fawad Chaudhry said that the country’s forex reserves have jumped to US$27 billion while US$29 billion have been received in terms of remittances. “The government has distributed Rs1100 billion to farmers to support the agriculture sector and underprivileged segments,” he shared.

The minister further lamented Shehbaz Sharif and said that first, the PML-N should decide as to who would lead the party.

“We are not bothered with their wedding [a reference to Junaid Safdar’s wedding] but it should not be held with the taxpayer’s money,” he said and added that the Sharif family had to return the looted money.