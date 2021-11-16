Fawad Chaudhry apologises to ECP for outburst

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry apologised on Tuesday to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his outburst against the election body.

The minister turned up before an ECP bench in pursuance of its show-cause notice pleading with the commission to quash the case against him.

“I am the mouthpiece of the government and a lawyer too. I didn’t insult anybody,” he stated before the bench, aplogising to the electoral body for his scathing remarks.

The ECP, however, instructed the minister to submit a written apology instead, which the latter agreed to furnish.

The election commission had served notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.

The ECP also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference. The railway minister had accused the election commission of taking bribes from the companies to manufacture electronic voting machines (EVMs).

