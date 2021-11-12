Fawad Chaudhry asks world to come forward to help Afghan people

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has urged the world to come forward to help the Afghan people.

He was talking to press attaches of foreign embassies in Islamabad.

Fawad said the situation in Afghanistan greatly impacts Pakistan. He said we want an inclusive government in Afghanistan but at the same time, we are also concerned about the humanitarian crisis there.

The minister warned that the global terrorist organizations would benefit from any deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan. He said stability in Afghanistan is imperative to deny space to terrorist outfits.

Fawad Chaudhry said India has remained involved in fake propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for international efforts to combat the issue of fake news.

He was of the view that there should be a code of conduct for media at the international level so that concocted news could not be spread on the social media against other countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan and Afghanistan held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional stability.

During delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while underlining Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, also reaffirmed the country’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.