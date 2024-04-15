ATC bars police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday barred police from arresting ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry in May 9 cases, ARY News reported.

The orders were passed by the ATC judge after granting interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in four cases related to May 9 violence until April 20.

The court also ordered police to present the record of cases registered against Chaudhry at the next hearing.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Fawad Chaudhry said he remained in jail for four times and hoped for good in the future.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala Jail

Chaudhry is facing several cases including alleged corruption cases.

On April 6, the former PTI leader was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry on April 1 in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case concerning land in Jhelum.

Fawad’s counsel Qasir Imam had earlier argued before the court that an allegation had been levelled against his client that he had taken Rs5 million bribe from a citizen.

According to the allegation, the complainant bribed Fawad and his client offered him a job, he said, adding that he had never seen the complainant on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against his client.