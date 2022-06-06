Fawad Chaudhry calls for probe into ‘regime change conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has once again criticised the government for not investigating the regime change conspiracy, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on ARY News program 11th Hour, Fawad pointed out that President Dr Arif Alvi has also penned down a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to form commission to probe the conspiracy. “However, no action has been taken yet,” he noted.

Terming the National Assembly “occupied”, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI’s core committee has decided not to return to the Lower House of the Parliament.

Read More: PRESIDENT WRITES TO CJP TO FORM JUDICIAL COMMISSION TO PROBE ‘REGIME CHANGE CONSPIRACY’

He pointed out that ‘turncoat’ Raja Riaz has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. “Everyone is watching the fate of the turncoats who left PTI,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the party was not satisfied with the way the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dealt with the case of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. “They want to somehow keep Hamza Shehbaz as CM illegally,” he added.

The former information minister said that the Constitution was being violated in Punjab. “Even the reserved seats matter was linked with the by-elections,” he added.

In response to a question, Fawad Chaudhry pointed out that the PTI government had prioritised the economy in its national security policy. “Imran Khan has always said that the economic development is tantamount to country’s progress,” he added.

Earlier in May, President Dr Arif Alvi, in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), requested to form a Judicial Commission to conduct open hearings and thoroughly probe the allegations of regime change conspiracy leveled by former PM Imran Khan.

Underlining the importance of constituting the Commission, the President said that a serious political crisis was looming in the country and major polarization was taking place in politics, in the wake of recent events, as well as among the people of Pakistan.

