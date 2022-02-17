Fawad Chaudhry defends increase in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: Defending the recent hike in fuel prices, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has rejected opposition criticism against the government over increasing petroleum prices.



In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was forced to hike the fuel prices as oil has jumped $95 from 60 dollars per barrel in the international market.

The important aspect of any criticism is that you should provide some alternative way to sort out the problem, he added.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz advised the masses to use ‘less fuel’.

Shibli Faraz had said life cannot remain normal in tough times and masses should try to use less fuel as much they can. The government cannot provide subsidies on every item as it is focusing only to subsidize food-related items.

Fuel prices

The federal government Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs9.43.

