Fawad demands live telecast of Shehbaz’s corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday urged the courts to hear cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on a day-to-day basis and allow live telecast of proceedings, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the information minister said: “The court proceedings in corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif should be live telecast so that people should be made aware of the details of the case,” he demanded.

Chaudhry also urged the courts to conduct a speedy trial of corruption cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. He also accused the Sharif’s of plundering national wealth worth billions of rupees.

Chaudhry also slammed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government for “depriving Karachi of its due share”.

The federal minister also urged private businesses to increase the salaries of their employees.

The cases

It is to be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are currently on interim bail in the money laundering case.

The opposition leader and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been accused of laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

Last year in December, the FIA team had interogated the PML-N inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. On April 23, he was released from jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his bail in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

