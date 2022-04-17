Fawad Chaudhry denies removal of Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has denied the removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as Punjab Governor, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry in his reaction said that President Arif Alvi has refuted the news regarding the removal of the Punjab governor and added no such summary has been sent to the President’s House.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema will continue to discharge his duties as Punjab Governor as the authority to remove him lies with the President of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry added.

Earlier, federal government announced to remove Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his office.

Governor Punjab while addressing a press conference said that the Prime Minister was not authorized to remove him from his office. “This power rests with the President. Only he can remove me from the office,” Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said.

“When the prime minister will send the summary to the President and he will denotify, I will remain Governor,” Governor Punjab said.

