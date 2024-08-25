Fawad Chaudhry takes a dig at PCB chief after Pakistan’s loss to Bangladesh

Former minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a jibe at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi after the national team lost the first Test to Bangladesh.

Pakistan faced a 10-wicket defeat at home in Tests against Bangladesh who clinched their first-ever win against Pakistan in the longer format.

The visitor had bowled Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings as spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with the figures of 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets, while Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud bagged one each.

They won the game after chasing the 30-run target without losing a wicket.

Following the game, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed dismay over the dismal outing of Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

However, he hoped that the national team would make a comeback in the upcoming match.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan Cricket Team could not perform as well as it should have. InshaAllah the men in green would make a comeback in the upcoming match,” he wrote in a post on X.

The PCB chief also lauded Bangladesh for outperforming the home side in every department to claim their maiden Test victory against Pakistan.

“Bangladesh Cricket Team has played wonderfully, and have held their ground throughout the match. It is a historic win for they have won against Pakistan for the first time. Heartiest Congratulations to them,” he wrote.

Reacting to his post, former minister Fawad Chaudhry took a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, by simply writing, “Sir, apka vision hai (Sir, this is your vision).”

The term ‘Sir, apka vision hai,” went viral earlier this month after javelin ace Arshad Nadeem won the gold in the Paris Olympics 2024.

A video showed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashood watching the javelin final.

Following Nadeem’s victory, Mashood, while congratulating PM Shehbaz, was heard saying, “This is your vision, sir. You gave him [Arshad Nadeem] a chance.”