Fawad Chaudhry tells Adnan Sami to ‘order some brain’

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at India-based singer Adnan Sami after he showcased custom in-ear monitors featuring the Indian flag.

The musician, who gave up his Pakistani citizenship in 2016 and now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on X, showing him flaunting the customised monitors.

“Just received my customised ‘In Ear Monitors’ from @ultimateearspro in USA for my live concerts! These are my 2nd pair & they sound incredible…They made this design with the Indian flag especially upon my request,” Adnan Sami wrote in his post.

Reacting to his post, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry urged him to ‘order some brain,’ in a sarcastic jibe at his over-the-top attempts to prove his loyalty to India.

‘Order Some Brain as well, Ears pro is too little for you,” he wrote in his post.

This is the second time the former Pakistan minister has trolled the musician in recent times.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry commented on the Indian government’s order directing states to ensure all Pakistani citizens depart India amid escalating tensions between the two countries last month.

Reacting to the directive, the former minister asked on social media, “What about Adnan Sami?”

Responding to Chaudhry’s remark, Adnan Sami lashed out at Fawad Chaudhry by calling him an “illiterate idiot.”

“To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge of any information… And you were Minister of Science?” the musician wrote.