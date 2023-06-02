Fawad Chaudhry, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan in contact with Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan is in close contact with Jahangir Tareen in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday, Quoting sources.

According to the details, more than 70 current and former national assembly members are likely to join Jahangir Tareen’s party.

Sources revealed that the announcement of the party’s formation will be made once the century in term of national and provincial assembly members is completed.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen is currently holding important meetings in Lahore and Islamabad, sources claimed that the former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is also in close contact with Jahangir Tareen.

The former PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen, where the discussions were held regarding the future political strategy.

During the first phase, Jahangir Tareen was backed by those members who were present at 2018 elections.