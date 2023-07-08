Fawad Chaudhry gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

LAHORE: Fawad Chaudhry, the prominent political figure and former federal minister, has been granted interim bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court in May 9 riots case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ATC granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in two cases including May 9 riots case till August 8.

The court’s decision came as a relief for Fawad Chaudhry, as it restrained the police from arresting him. The interim bail provides him temporary protection from detention until August 8.

READ: May 9 riots: Another primary culprit involved in Jinnah house attack arrested

As part of the bail conditions, the court has instructed Fawad Chaudhry to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 for each case respectively.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.