Fawad Chaudhry gets interim bail in road block case

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was granted interim bail in a case related to ‘inciting hate’ against the state by blocking the road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ex-information and the broadcasting minister was granted interim bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 by the additional sessions judge Abdul Ghaffar.

In a two-page written order, the court granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry stating that Lahore usually faces traffic jam problems and blaming him for this reason is not right.

Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were booked at the Race Court police station, last year.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry’s protective bail extended in 36 cases

The first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of sub-inspector Race Course police station in Lahore that included charges of issuing threats, blocking roads, hate speech, and others.

The controversial statements were made by Chaudhry and Qureshi when PTI founder Imran Khan evaded arrest as his supporters prevented the Islamabad police from entering his Zaman Park residence in Lahore amid high drama.