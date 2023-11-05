31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Fawad Chaudhry granted 2-day physical remand

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Sunday approved a two-day physical remand of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in an alleged fraud case, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was arrested on Saturday from Islamabad, according to his wife.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hiba Fawad said, “Fawad [has been] arrested and taken to [an] unknown place.”

The PTI leader was produced before court civil judge Muhammad Abbas court where prosecutor read FIR registered against Fawad.

During the hearing, Fawad’s counsel pleaded with court to dismiss “bogus” FIR registered against his client.

Subsequently, the court rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s plea and approved his two-day physical remand.

In January, Fawad was arrested from his residence after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former PTI leader, in June this year, issued an apology to the electoral watchdog for allegedly using “intemperate” language targeting the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.