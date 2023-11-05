Fawad Chaudhry granted 2-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Sunday approved a two-day physical remand of former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in an alleged fraud case, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was arrested on Saturday from Islamabad, according to his wife.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hiba Fawad said, “Fawad [has been] arrested and taken to [an] unknown place.”

The PTI leader was produced before court civil judge Muhammad Abbas court where prosecutor read FIR registered against Fawad.

During the hearing, Fawad’s counsel pleaded with court to dismiss “bogus” FIR registered against his client.

Subsequently, the court rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s plea and approved his two-day physical remand.

In January, Fawad was arrested from his residence after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former PTI leader, in June this year, issued an apology to the electoral watchdog for allegedly using “intemperate” language targeting the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.