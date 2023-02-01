Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case registered against him, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani granted bail to former information minister in a case registered against him for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court approved Chaudhry’s bail petition on the condition that he would not repeat any such words against a constitutional institution.

The judge granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

The case

The Islamabad police last week arrested former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families.

The FIR stated that Chaudhary had said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a “Munshi [clerk]”.

