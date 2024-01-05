20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Fawad Chaudhry handed over to NAB on four-day physical remand

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday granted a four-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case about alleged irregularities in the dual carriageway project, ARY News reported.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case while NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Fawad’s counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The court approved four-day remand of former PTI leader after hearing arguments and adjourned the hearing till January 9.

On Dec 16, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the former’s arrest warrant.

This year in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.