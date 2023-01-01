Fawad Chaudhry lambasts govt over economic, security challenges

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has lambasted the federal government over the ‘prevailing economic and security challenges’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister criticised the ruling coalition, saying that the incumbent government was ‘unaware’ of the prevailing economic and security challenges.

“The incumbent government has nothing to do with the economy”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that their ultimate goal was to form Cabinet and undertake foreign tours. “Who will hold negotiations with such a non-serious government”, he added.

He also lambasted the federal government over rising terror activities across Pakistan, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) was not invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

“Despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) being a sensitive province, its chief minister was not invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting,” the former minister added.

Speaking of the Punjab crisis, Fawad Chaudhry said that almost 177 lawmakers attended the last parliamentary session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “We have the support of almost 188 members after including lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q),” he added.

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that people of Karachi know the purpose of unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions. “MQM’s vote bank suffered due to its own politics,” he added.

