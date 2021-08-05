Fawad Chaudhry says nation stands firm with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said that the nation stood with the Kashmiri brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said the Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris like rock and the Indian action of Aug 5 will be reversed jointly.

He said Pakistan had fought four wars on Kashmir and our young people were martyred. And country’s economic, political and foreign policies revolve around the Kashmir issue.

The people of Kashmir have written a new history of sacrifices and the extremists, fascists like Narendra Modi could not defeat their resolve and commitment to sacrifice for Kashmir cause, he said.

He said that the flame of independence of Kashmir which was kindled by the people of occupied Kashmir seventy years ago was shinning with the same intensity.

The nation is observing Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of the two-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).