Fawad Chaudhry orders formation of commission over ‘foreign conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain immediately after assuming charge of law ministry has issued directives for setting up a commission on “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the commission would look into the external factors relating to the no-confidence motion tabled in the National Assembly.

The commission would hold a thorough investigation into the matters and compile its report. The law minister also issued orders to replace dozens of legal officers in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been given additional charge of the federal law ministry after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The slot of the law ministry got vacated after Farogh Naseem resigned from the position, following MQM-P’s decision to join the ranks of the joint opposition parties.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry yesterday claimed that after assuming law minister office he would request the courts to suspend Shehbaz Sharif and Humza Shehbaz’s bails.

On Thursday, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to give a strong response to the ‘country’ that sent ‘threat letter’. PM Khan presided over a meeting of the NSC that was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and three services chiefs.

