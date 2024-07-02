‘Fawad Chaudhry, others expelled on PTI founder’s instructions’

ISLAMABAD: The Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Raoof Hasan asserted that Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi have been officially expelled from the party after the directives from the founder, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a discussion on ARY News’ program “11th hour,” Raoof Hasan stated that the core committee of PTI passed a resolution, which stated that these individuals would not be accepted back into the party under any circumstances.

“The rhetoric initiated by these individuals was responded by us, but the founder of PTI has now instructed us not to respond to any statement,” Rauf Hassan stated.

He claimed that the three expelled members of the party had not faced any violence during their detention and were treated in VIP conditions.

Raoof Hasan also expressed concerns about their release, disclosing that it was an attempt to weaken PTI.

However, he maintained that the party would emerge stronger despite these challenges. “People like them will not weaken the party; instead, we will grow stronger,” he declared.

Responding to a question related to AML leader, Raoof clarified that Sheikh Rasheed is not a member of PTI, and it is inappropriate to discuss him in this context.

Rauf Hassan highlighted the weekly meetings between six selected PTI members and the party founder, where important decisions and lists of attendees are discussed.

“I am unaware about the individuals held the meeting with PTI founder over court orders,” he added.

Speaking about other loyal members, Rauf Hassan praised Shehryar Afridi’s dedication and sacrifices for the party. “Shahryar Afridi is loyal to the party. He has sacrificed a lot and continues to be a vital member of PTI,” he said.

Raoof Hassan also mentioned Usman Dar and his family, acknowledging their significant contributions and sacrifices for PTI.

Regarding internal party dynamics, Rauf Hassan noted that while everyone has their opinions but the decisions are made by the majority.

He cited Sahibzada Hamid Raza, who changed his stance for the party’s sake, and the ongoing efforts to align with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to strengthen the movement.