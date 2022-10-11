‘President should not be blamed for Sindh governor’s appointment’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) should accept its ‘sin’ instead of blaming President Dr Arif Alvi over the appointment of the Sindh governor, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Fawad Chaudhry said that the names for the governor’s slot were sent to the president by the federal government. “Khawaja Izharul Hassan is my friend and I will advise him to reach the relevant article of the Constitution.”

He continued that Omar Sarfraz Cheema was the governor of Punjab but he was removed by the president. “I have heard some friends saying the MQM was powerless.”

The PTI leader said that the president of the state is the top slot in the country. “President Dr Arif Alvi is also recommending to hold an investigation of the cypher and he has also sent the diplomatic cable to the Supreme Court (SC).”

“We are also demanding to hold a probe into the cypher and establishment of a judicial commission.”

Regarding audio leaks, Fawad said that he has also condemned the audio leaks. “Whoever is assuming the prime minister’s office, audio conversations should not be leaked.”

He warned that those who are talking about toppling the Punjab government will not stay in Islamabad in November.

