Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Bilawal’s Malakand public rally

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Malakand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that normally a corner meeting of the MPA has a bigger crowd as compared to today’s PPP public rally in Malakand.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to respond to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Malakand. He termed the public rally of PPP smaller even to a corner meeting of the MPA seat candidate.

The minister said with a smaller crowd, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke as he was addressing a rally of thousands of people. Opposition parties cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan when it comes to displaying public power, he added.

بلاول صاحب کے مالاکنڈ جلسے میں جتنے لوگ آج ہیں عام طور پر صوبائ اسمبلی کے امیدواروں کے جلسے اس سے بڑے ہوتے ہیں اور باتیں ایسے کر رہے ہیں جیسے آگے لاکھوں لوگ تقریر سن رہے ہیں جلسوں میں اپوزیشن والے کہاں عمران خان کا مقابلہ کر سکتے ہیں ۔۔۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 23, 2022



Earlier, talking to ARY News exclusively, the information minister had said that PTI cannot consult with the opposition parties over particular issues like accountability, negotiating with culprits over these issues is similar to treason. The prime minister has been very vocal against providing the opposition leaders with any kind of NRO, he added.

He claimed that the no-trust move and movement against the PM is a repercussion of forming an independent foreign policy. The PTI demonstration on March 27 would be the biggest political public gathering in the history of Pakistan, Fawad forecasted.

