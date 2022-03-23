Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...
HomeUncategorized
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Bilawal’s Malakand public rally

test

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Malakand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that normally a corner meeting of the MPA has a bigger crowd as compared to today’s PPP public rally in Malakand. 

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to respond to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Malakand. He termed the public rally of PPP smaller even to a corner meeting of the MPA seat candidate.

The minister said with a smaller crowd, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke as he was addressing a rally of thousands of people. Opposition parties cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan when it comes to displaying public power, he added.


Earlier, talking to ARY News exclusively, the information minister had said that PTI cannot consult with the opposition parties over particular issues like accountability, negotiating with culprits over these issues is similar to treason. The prime minister has been very vocal against providing the opposition leaders with any kind of NRO, he added.

Also Read: Fawad Chaudhry: PTI dissidents to face lifetime disqualification

He claimed that the no-trust move and movement against the PM is a repercussion of forming an independent foreign policy. The PTI demonstration on March 27 would be the biggest political public gathering in the history of Pakistan, Fawad forecasted.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.