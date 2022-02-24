Fawad Chaudhry responds to criticism over PM Imran Khan’s Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has responded to criticism over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit and said that those people who have interests in the West are criticising the premier’s visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision for completing the visit was taken today. “Some people are criticising the premier’s visit to Russia who have interests in the West.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He clarified that Pakistan is not ending its ties with the United States (US) and Europe and PM Imran Khan will also pay a visit to Europe in the coming days.

“Pakistan will make decisions in its own national interests. The country will not accept dictation on continuing or discontinuing its ties.” He added that Pakistan will continue taking steps against Islamophobia.

Also Read: Russia visit: PM Imran Khan lays floral wreath at WWII memorial

The information minister said that it is the beginning of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia. PM Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also held discussions on the global situation, he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that Pakistan wants to continue its ties with Russia. “There is a meeting ahead between PM Imran Khan and Russian deputy prime minister. The Russian deputy minister is overseeing energy-related matters. Pakistan is also holding talks on energy-related matters with Russia. Pakistan is eyeing investment from Russia in energy projects of Pakistan.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Khan will also attend a dinner event with Pakistani and Russian businesspersons during his visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan, who is on a maiden visit to Russia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Prime Minister Khan arrived at the Red Square where the Russian president received him. A one-on-one meeting between the two leaders continued for 3 hours.

🇷🇺🇵🇰 President Vladimir #Putin and Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a meeting in Moscow. They discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia. 🔗 https://t.co/aFME3GqZXZ#RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/p2B463g4jY — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 24, 2022

The leaders of the two countries discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.

Comments