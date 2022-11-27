Fawad Chaudhry says coalition govt running away from elections

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the coalition government was running away from elections as they could not face the masses, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking on ARY News program ‘Aitraz Hai’, the former federal minister said that the incumbent government was running away from elections, claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders cannot face public.

Speaking of quitting all assemblies, Fawad Chaudhry said that almost 64 percent seats would become vacant when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resign from the provincial assemblies. “In this regard, the government would be forced to hold election on 64 percent seats,” he added.

In response to a question, the PTI leader said no-confidence motion cannot overthrow their government in Punjab. “If the opposition in Punjab had 186 representatives in the assembly, they would be in the government today,” he maintained.

Criticising the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Sindh government was looting the people’s money and using it to buy lawmakers. He claimed that PPP would not be able to form government in the upcoming elections.

The former minister further said that PPP would face a ‘shock’ in upcoming elections. “Its [PPP] own leaders will prefer to contest elections as independent,” he added.

A day earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations af

