Fawad Chaudhary says his statement against ECP was on behalf of party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that his statement about ECP was on behalf of the party, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Speaking to journalist outside the court the PTI leader said that Party chairman Imran Khan is fighting for Pakistan.

He said that the federal government has made a Karbala-like situation in the country but we not stop saying the truth.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is a party spokesperson and he speaks on behalf of the party, he added.

He maintained that his arrest is illegal by the Islamabad police is illegal.

Earlier, The court of district and sessions judge on Friday reserved its verdict on extending the Physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to using ‘threatening language’ against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

It is pertinent to mention that a case was registered against PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

