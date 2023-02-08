Fawad Chaudhry says ‘PTI govt broke tradition of political detentions’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that they broke the tradition of political detentions and no one was subjected to political vengeance during the PTI government, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Fawad Chaudhry said that the tradition of political detentions was stopped in the PTI government and no one was subjected to political vengeance during Imran Khan’s tenure.

He said that the 90s traditions of political victimisation of the opponents are being revised. Chaudhry said that corruption cases should not be compared with cases based on political vengeance. He questioned how many liquor cases were lodged in 2018.

The PTI VP criticised the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi is trying to prove himself loyal to Prime Minister (PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

He added that he has posted the footage of Amir Dogar’s arrest a few minutes ago. He said that Dogar and other people were harassed at his dera. He termed the new series of arrests as political victimisation.

Earlier in the day, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan termed the latest series of police raids, arrests and custodial torture as political victimisation of the opposition leaders.

In a Twitter thread, Imran Khan strongly condemned the repeated police raids on former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s home in Gujrat. He also condemned the ‘arbitrary arrests and abductions’ of his supporters and those who worked with him.

While slamming the incumbent government, Khan said, “This is naked fascism on the part of Imported Govt & their Handlers, simply to spread fear in all who support us.”

“Just to remind, arrests and actions against Sharifs and others during our government, were a result of NAB [National Accountability Bureau] cases with over 95% filed before we were voted into power and of the int Panama revelations. While in custody they were given VIP treatment. But what they wanted was NRO which we refused,” he added.

The PTI chief said, “In contrast, they are using all manner of harassment, arrests, custodial torture & abductions purely for political victimisation.”

Khan said, “They know they can’t win any elections, so are trying to beat us down through use of brutal State power. It won’t work. Our resolve only gets stronger.”

