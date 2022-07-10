Fawad Chaudhry says PTI will win 16-18 seats in Punjab by-polls

Jehlum: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that they will win 16-18 seats in the upcoming by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats, ARY News reported.

Accroding to details, Fawad Chaudhry claims that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawas (PML-N) would be wiped out in the by-polls. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win 16-18 seats in the by-polls, he added.

The PTI leader said that the PML-N-led government has made people hate them. PM Shehbaz should try going into the people, he would come to know how angry people are at them, he added.

The PML-N is trying to exploit the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Fawad said. They can try all techniques but they still won’t be able to win the elections, he added.

The former Information Minister said that the government is victimizing its opponents and journalists. The Imran Riaz Khan case has exposed the government, he added.

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed the upcoming by-elections in Punjab a ‘test’ for the ECP, saying that the party would not accept the results if rigging continues.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had also said that he is confident PTI will sweep the upcoming Punjab by-polls on July 17. PML-N has hatched a plan to hijack the polls, CEC’s wife was promoted overnight, he added.

