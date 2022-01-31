Fawad Chaudhry seeks constitutional amendment on judges’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday urged political parties to put their differences aside and join hands to bring in a constitutional amendment regarding the appointment of new judges in higher judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, the minister pointed out that five judges of the Supreme Court are retiring this year and it will be a big achievement if the parliament through a constitutional amendment makes the process of judges’ appointment in the apex court more transparent and independent.

اس سال سپریم کورٹ میں پانچ جج صاحبان ریٹائر ہو رہے ہیں پارلیمان کو نئے ججز کی تعیناتی کیلئےآئینی ترمیم پر غور کرنا چاہئےاگر پارلیمان سپریم کورٹ میں تعیناتیوں کو آزادانہ اور شفاف بناتی ہےتو یہ بہت بڑا کام ہو گا سیاسی جماعتیں اپنےاختلافات کو پس پشت ڈال کر اس اہم ترمیم کیلئے سرجوڑیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2022

He lauded the “historic” stance taken by outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed regarding the worship places of minorities, saying this has increased his prestige.

On the other hand, Fawad said the Indian judiciary appears to be helpless in the face of extremists. He said Pakistan’s judges such as Justice Gulzar supported the minorities and independently announced judgments.

CJPجسٹس گلزار آج ریٹائرُہو رہے ہیں انھوں نے اقلیتوں کی عبادت گاہوں کو لے کر جو تاریخی سٹینڈ لیا اس سے ان کی عزت و تکریم میں بہت اضافہ ہوا، ایسے وقت میں جب ہندوستان کی عدلیہ شدت پسندوں کے ہاتھوں بے بس نظر آتی ہے جسٹس گلزار جیسے ججز نے اقلیتوں کو سہارا دیا اور آزادانہ فیصلے دئیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2022

CJP Gulzar is retiring today and will be replaced by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, senior pusine judge of the apex court, who will take charge as the country’s top judge on February 2.

