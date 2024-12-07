web analytics
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Fawad Chaudhry suggests formation of national government

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: A national government formation is necessary for some time in current situation, former PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday.

He said the PTI, PML-N and People’s Party have been necessary for the country.

Fawad Chaudhry advised for holding talks with the PTI’s founder and release of the party’s jailed workers.

He also urged for formation of a judicial commission headed by the supreme court’s senior judges.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Hamid Raza has also urged for result-oriented talks between the government and the PTI.

He said the PTI’s founder has been serious for talks thus he has constituted a committee for dialogue.

