Fawad Chaudhry terms Bushra Bibi’s leaked audio tape ‘tampered’  

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has termed the leaked audio tape of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi ‘tampered’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that whenever the government comes under pressure, such audio tapes get leak. “Everyone knows who leak such audio tapes,” he added.

The former federal minister further said that there were differences among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the party awarded election tickets to ‘turncoats’ in the by-elections on 20 constituencies in Punjab.

Speaking about the by-elections in Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI would emerge the biggest winner of the polls. Calling the elections ‘large’, he said that such polls cannot be won by rigging.

Fawad Chaudhry said that his party has decided to move court against PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz for running election campaigns despite being a ‘criminal’. “In what capacity, Hamza Shehbaz has announced electricity relief package as he is not Punjab Chief Minister,” he added.

Talking about the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, he said that the former Finance Minister can only return to Pakistan after getting clearance.

