Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in ECP threatening case on June 24

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday announced that it will frame charges against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and information minister Fawad Chaudhry in ECP threatening case on June 24, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case and announced to indict former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on June 24 in a case registered against him for his alleged threatening remarks against the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The session court judge has also ordered the former federal minister to ensure his appearance during next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police arrested former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence earlier inn January for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The former PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore threatened ECP members and their families.

The FIR stated that Chaudhary had said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a “Munshi [clerk]”.