Fawad Chaudhry to contest election from jail, says his wife

RAWALPINDI: Hiba Chaudhry, the wife of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that her husband will contest election from jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Hiba Chaudhry said that Fawad Chaudhry will contest election from jail and she will run his election campaign.

She maintained that none of Fawad’s relatives would contest election on his ticket from the Jhelum constituency.

فواد چوہدری کی انتخابی مہم میں چلاوں گی، اہلیہ حبا چوہدری#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/4iQ9yzV0CN — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 13, 2023

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case.

The former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor requested the court to grant a five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court.

Prior to this, a district and sessions court in the federal capital had put off the indictment of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician Fawad Chaudhry left PTI over the May 9 violence and was arrested from his home in Islamabad, confirmed by his wife Hiba Chaudhry.