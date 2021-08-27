Fawad asks world powers to play role for stable Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the world powers to play their active role in stabilizing Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The minister terming the gap after the departure of the US forces as dangerous asked the international world not to leave the people of Afghanistan helpless.

“Chaos will take peace in Afghanistan if people are left alone,” said Fawad and added that as a responsible neighbour, Pakistan is playing its role in prospering and sovereign Afghanistan.

Earlier, United Kingdom (UK) Secret Intelligence Service chief Richard Moore met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence/defence collaboration between both countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post-US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion, the ISPR said.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan is helping achieve a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.