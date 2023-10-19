Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrant issued by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a bailable arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ECP, the former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 for bail.

The ECP also ordered to present the senior politician before the commission on October 24 at 10 am and directed the IG Islamabad to ensure the implementation of ECP’s order.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the unconditional apology of former federal minister and PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police arrested former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence earlier in January for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The former PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore threatened ECP members and their families.