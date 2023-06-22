Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrant issued by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a bailable arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case, ARY News reported.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The ECP has informed the Islamabad police and asked for the compliance of Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrant.

The former federal has been directed to appear before the commission on July 6.

During the last hearing of the ECP contempt case, CEC Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to issue an arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry over his continuous absence.

Earlier, the arrest warrants issued for the former prime minister and Fawad were suspended by the Lahore High Court.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench in its verdict suspended arrest warrants issued for the PTI chief and Fawad in Election Commission of Pakistan contempt case.

The LHC in its verdict asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to determine the ambit of the ECP in the case. The electoral body has also been directed to continue its working as per law.