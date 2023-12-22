Fawad Chaudhry’s brother arrested in Jehlum

JEHLUM: The brother – who came to submit the nomination papers of Fawad Chaudhry for general election 2024 – was arrested by the police in Jehlum, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police officials claimed that Faraz Chaudhry – the brother of the former federal minister – is wanted in several cases.

Faraz Chaudhry was arrested from NA-60 where he arrived to submit the nomination papers of his brother Fawad Chaudhry.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has been arrested from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him.

According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.

A week later, the senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was arrested from outside LHC, challenged his detention under 3MPO and was released on the order of the Lahore High Court.