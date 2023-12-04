Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail extended

ISLAMABAD: The Session Court on Monday extended the interim bail of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in violation of the section 144 case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Additional and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case of the former minister in the session court.

The court approved the exemption from the court request of Fawad Chaudhry and extended his interim bail till December 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, the next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on December 12.

Last week, the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was granted B-class facilities in jail.

In compliance with a court directive, Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a case involving the prison facilities of Fawad Chaudhry.

During the court hearing, the Chief Commissioner presented an implementation report on former minister’s requests.

The report revealed that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been granted B-class facilities in jail, and as per the court’s directives, he has been permitted to meet with family and legal representatives.

The FIR

According to a first information report, Fawad was arrested in a case registered at the Aabpara police station on August 22, 2022, under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The fraud FIR was filed against the ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry by the complainant Zaheer Ahmed on November 4.

In the FIR, Zaheer Ahmed claimed to handed over a sum of Rs50 million to Fawad Chaudhry and when he asked to return the amount, Fawad allegedly offered him two government jobs in exchange, and later Fawad threatened him along with his two-armed guards.