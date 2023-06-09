‘Fawad Chaudhry’s seat was reserved at stage’, Khakwani responds to viral picture

Newly formed Istekham-e-Party’s leader Ishaq Khan Khakwani said a seat was reserved at the stage for Fawad Chaudhry but he choose to sit with the audience during the launch of the IPP, ARY News reported.

The IPP was launched by Jahangir Tareen on Thursday, the former close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, with an aim to give “new direction” to the country’s politics.

Khakwani was responding to the criticism which took place after Fawad Chaudhry was spotted at a launching ceremony of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Speaking at ARY News Program “Off the Record”, Ishaq Khakwani said that Fawad Chaudhry’s sitting place was reserved at the stage during the launch of the party, but he did not sit there.

“Fawad Chaudhry did not meet party chief Jahangir Tareen and me during the launch of IPP,” Khakwani was quoted as saying.

Khakwani said that last night’s dinner was hosted by Aleem Khan Khan and he has no information if Fawad Chaudhry was invited to it.

“What Fawad Chaudhry was thinking, only he can tell,” Khakwani responded to another query. Jahangir Tareen appreciated Chaudhry’s joining and warmly welcomed him to the party.

Khakwani said Istekham-e-Pakistan, is a newly formed party and it will take time in appointing its office-bearers.