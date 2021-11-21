Fawad declines Asma Jahangir Conference invite as it ‘mocked’ Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday he recieved an invitation to the Asma Jahangir Conference which he turned down after knowing a criminal and an absconder will address it, ARY News reported.

Obviously it is equivalent to mocking our laws and the Constitution by inviting over an absconder to deliver closing remarks in a session where honorable judges and senior lawyers are present, Chaudhry said in a number of tweets today.

He added that he had to excuse himself from attending this.

In another tweet, Chaudhry said explicitly that concluding the the session with a speech by an absconder is contempt of judges and judiciary.

He said he has advised the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to keep their biases in check so they “can contribute”.

He referred to the speech by Ali Ahmad Kurd.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed says no one can dare dictate him on deciding cases

Earlier yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed rubbished impression being created regarding pressure on the judiciary in deciding cases and said that no one could dictate him a decision.

While addressing the Asma Jahangir (AJ) Conference 2021, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that he does not agree with the remarks of lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd regarding his court.

