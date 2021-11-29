Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Fawad asks designer, model to appologise for bareheaded shoot at Kartarpur Sahib

test
ISLAMABAD: Minister for  Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has asked the dress designer and a model to apologise for modeling bareheaded at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The Lahore-based designer had posted the pictures and videos from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle two days ago.

Fawad Chaudhry, taking notice of the matter, said that the Kartarpur gurdwara is a religious site and “not a film set. The designer/model must apologise to the Sikh community.

On the other hand, SAPM to PM, Dr Shahbaz Gill has also condemned the act and had directed the Punjab police to look into legal options and register FIR.

Following the directions from the SAPM, the Punjab police swung into action and  added that they are investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The corridor was recently reopened on November 17 for allowing Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the world to visit the gurdwara to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of their religion’s founder.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.