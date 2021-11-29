Fawad asks designer, model to appologise for bareheaded shoot at Kartarpur Sahib

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has asked the dress designer and a model to apologise for modeling bareheaded at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The Lahore-based designer had posted the pictures and videos from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle two days ago.

Fawad Chaudhry, taking notice of the matter, said that the Kartarpur gurdwara is a religious site and “not a film set. The designer/model must apologise to the Sikh community.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

On the other hand, SAPM to PM, Dr Shahbaz Gill has also condemned the act and had directed the Punjab police to look into legal options and register FIR.

Stupid and unthoughtful. Designer must apologies fir hurting Sikh community religious sentiments. Punjab police must look into legal options for such uncouth behavior. https://t.co/LDLFwnVcs0 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 29, 2021

Following the directions from the SAPM, the Punjab police swung into action and added that they are investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible.