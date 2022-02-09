Fawad, Firdous plead for unconditional apology in contempt hearing

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and former special assistant to PM Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday pleaded for unconditional apology in contempt hearing in Peshawar High Court over a press conference on sentencing Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Roohul Amin Khan and Justice Arshad ordered them to submit a written affidavit in the court. “We will issue an order after submission of your affidavit in the court,” Justice Roohul Amin said.

“You people are lawmakers, when responsible people will use this language what a common man will do,” the bench questioned.

“Visit the grave of the learned Judge to which you have hurt, and pray there,” Justice Roohul Amin said. “First go to the grave of the late Judge and then come to us,” Justice Amin said.

The court was hearing a petition with regard to alleged contemptuous remarks over a judgment of a special court that had awarded death sentence to Pervez Musharraf for high treason.

The bench had served notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan to appear in the contempt case hearing.

The bench had issued an order on two identical petitions under Article 204 of Constitution read with Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The petitioners had stated that the respondents had levelled different allegations against the president of the special court, Late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who was also the chief justice of PHC, and tried to scandalise him.

