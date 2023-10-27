Fawad Hasan Fawad inducted into ECC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad has been inducted into the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar approved the appointment of Caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad as an ECC member. The number of ECC members was elevated to eight after Fawad’s induction.

The ECC is comprised of Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar (Chairperson), commerce, law, energy, communication, IT and planning ministers.

In September, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Fawad Hasan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Read More: Fawad Hasan Fawad acquitted in assets case

The appointment was made on the advice of caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.

In August, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had installed a 24-member cabinet comprising politicians, TV artists and anchors, retired bureaucrats and servicemen, and one that is apparently dominated by the nominees of PML-N and PPP.

Of the 24 cabinet members, 16 were federal ministers, three advisers to the prime minister, and five special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs). Most of them were new faces in a government set-up.