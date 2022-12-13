Fawad Hasan Fawad seeks acquittal in assets case

LAHORE: The principal secretary to former prime ministers, Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday filed an acquittal plea in accountability court (AC) in assets case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accountability court heard the case against Fawad Hassan in the Assets beyond means case.

The petitioner said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into the assets case was illegal as it was beyond NAB jurisdiction. The case registered against the petitioner by NAB was a political case.

The AC accepted the acquittal plea for hearing.

Read more: NAB DROPS CORRUPTION CASES AGAINST PM SHEHBAZ, OTHER PML-N LEADERS

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dropped corruption cases against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders following amendments to the NAB ordinance.

The federal government has started reaping benefits from the amendments to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance as the accountability watchdog has dropped corruption cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

Comments