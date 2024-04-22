Fawad Khan books entire restaurant for Indian actress

Actor Fawad Khan booked an entire restaurant for an Indian actress who recently visited Pakistan.

Veteran actress Mumtaz recently visited Pakistan where she met several members of the film and music industry.

Speaking about her trip during an interview, Mumtaz revealed that Fawad Khan booked an entire restaurant for her, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to the actress, only she, Fawad Khan, his wife and his kids were present in the restaurant while veteran Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also sang for her during her visit despite feeling unwell at the time.

On Instagram, Mumtaz has shared pictures with several Pakistani artists including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan and Ghulam Ali.

In her interview, Mumtaz revealed that people in Pakistan welcomed her with open arms and showed her love and appreciation.

She went on to add that people in Pakistan recognised her and her work in the industry.

While emphasising that art had no borders, she urged for lifting the ban on Pakistani artists working in India.

“They should be allowed to come and work here. They are talented. I agree we have no dearth of talent in the Mumbai film industry,” she added.

Mumtaz recently made headlines in Indian media for criticising Zeenat Aman on her views on live-in relationships.

The actress disagreed with Zeenat Aman who encouraged live-in relationships before marriage.

“Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following,” she added.