Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor kick off filming for ‘Abir Gulaal’; first look goes viral!

Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan and Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor have kickstarted the shooting for his comeback Indian movie, titled ‘Abir Gulaal’.

The cat is finally out of the bag! Fawad Khan is set to share the screen with Vaani Kapoor in his hotly anticipated Bollywood comeback, which is now titled ‘Abir Gulaal’, confirmed a foreign-based entertainment publication on Monday morning.

As reported exclusively by the publication, the filming for the same has commenced at different locations in and around London.

The title is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, who said, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”fawad khan, vaani kapoor, Abir Gulaal

Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy co-produce the title.

According to the details, the shooting will continue across the U.K., over October and November, while the film is reportedly planned for release towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Some reports also suggest that the cast includes Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra as well, who will join the crew in the U.K. next month.

It is worth noting here that Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

