Fayazul Hasan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has appointed PTI Fayazul Hasan Chohan as the provincial government’s spokesperson, according to a notification issued by the government on Saturday.

Chohan had been appointed as the spokesperson of the Punjab government in August 2021 in CM Buzdar’s cabinet. He was previously serving as the Minister of Prisons for Punjab.

Earlier in the day, a 21-member of the Punjab cabinet sworn in with Governor Balighur Rehman administering oath to the newly appointed members of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The cabinet members who took oath included Aslam Iqbal, Ali Abbas Shah, Mohsin Leghari, Taimur Malik, Raja Basharat, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin, Murad Raas, Yasmin Rashid, Khurram Shahzad Warak, Mohammad Hashim Dogar, Asif Nikai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, Hussain Gardezi, Ghazanfar Abbas, Latif Nazar, Hasnain Dareshak, and Mehmood ur Rasheed.

